Huawei Honor X8 (2022)
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022

76 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels Aspect ratio 19.9:9 PPI 391 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% Display features - DCI-P3

59 Design and build Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 89.1%

44 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor X8 (2022) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 1100 MHz Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 385 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1585

68 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Magic UI 4.2

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor X8 (2022) Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support No

64 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor X8 (2022) may differ by country or region