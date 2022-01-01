Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor X8 (2022): specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor X8 (2022)

Huawei Honor X8 (2022)
Display
76
Performance
44
Battery
76
Camera
60
NanoReview score
65
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor X8 (2022)
76

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.9:9
PPI 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
59

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
89.1%
44

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor X8 (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 1100 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1585
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
68

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Magic UI 4.2
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor X8 (2022)
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support No
64

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor X8 (2022) may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Huawei Honor X8 (2022) and Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
2. Huawei Honor X8 (2022) and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
3. Huawei Honor X8 (2022) and Honor 50 Lite

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish