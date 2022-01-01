Huawei Honor X8 (2022)
Display
76
Performance
44
Battery
76
Camera
60
NanoReview score
65
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
76
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2388 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.9:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
59
Design and build
|Height
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
89.1%
44
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1585
68
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|Magic UI 4.2
76
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
60
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
77
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|No
64
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor X8 (2022) may differ by country or region