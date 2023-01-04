Huawei Honor X9a vs Magic 5 Lite VS Huawei Honor X9a Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor X9a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Huawei Honor X9a Price Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 89.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Honor X9a 872 nits Honor Magic 5 Lite 872 nits

Design and build Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Honor X9a 89.9% Honor Magic 5 Lite 89.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh 5100 mAh Charge power 40 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:13 hr 1:13 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:51 hr 13:39 hr Watching video 18:34 hr 18:34 hr Gaming 06:11 hr 06:05 hr Standby 137 hr 137 hr General battery life Honor X9a 39:53 hr Honor Magic 5 Lite +2% 40:40 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking (26th and 20th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2023 February 2023 Release date January 2023 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite.