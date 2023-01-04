Home > Smartphone comparison > Honor X9a vs Honor Magic 5 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei Honor X9a vs Magic 5 Lite

Хуавей Хонор 9а
VS
Хуавей Хонор Мэджик 5 Лайт
Huawei Honor X9a
Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor X9a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Honor X9a
vs
Honor Magic 5 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Honor X9a
872 nits
Honor Magic 5 Lite
872 nits

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei Honor X9a and Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 118305 118305
GPU 98784 98784
Memory 69914 69914
UX 113011 113011
Total score 403715 403715
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1204 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10222 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM Magic UI 6.1 Magic UI 6.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5100 mAh 5100 mAh
Charge power 40 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:13 hr 1:13 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:51 hr 13:39 hr
Watching video 18:34 hr 18:34 hr
Gaming 06:11 hr 06:05 hr
Standby 137 hr 137 hr
General battery life
Honor X9a
39:53 hr
Honor Magic 5 Lite +2%
40:40 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (26th and 20th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced January 2023 February 2023
Release date January 2023 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Honor X9a and Galaxy A53 5G
2. Honor X9a and Honor 50 SE
3. Honor X9a and Honor X8 (2022)
4. Honor X9a and Honor 70
5. Honor X9a and Phone (1)
6. Honor Magic 5 Lite and Galaxy A53 5G
7. Honor Magic 5 Lite and Honor 70
8. Honor Magic 5 Lite and Galaxy A34 5G
9. Honor Magic 5 Lite and Honor Magic 5 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish