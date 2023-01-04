Huawei Honor X9a vs Magic 5 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Honor X9a (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.9%
|89.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
|161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|175 g (6.17 oz)
|175 g (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|Black, Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
687
693
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Honor X9a +4%
2000
1932
|CPU
|118305
|118305
|GPU
|98784
|98784
|Memory
|69914
|69914
|UX
|113011
|113011
|Total score
|403715
|403715
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1204
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|10222
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Magic UI 6.1
|Magic UI 6.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5100 mAh
|5100 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:13 hr
|1:13 hr
|Web browsing
|12:51 hr
|13:39 hr
|Watching video
|18:34 hr
|18:34 hr
|Gaming
|06:11 hr
|06:05 hr
|Standby
|137 hr
|137 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (26th and 20th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2023
|February 2023
|Release date
|January 2023
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite.
