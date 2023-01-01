Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite
- Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Camera: 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5100 mAh
- OS: Android 12
- Weight: 175 grams (6.17 oz)
Review
Display
86
Performance
45
Battery
88
Camera
57
Connectivity
75
NanoReview score
67
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite
86
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
859 nits
59
Design and build
|Height
|161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|175 g (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.9%
45
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
683
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1901
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
398981
|CPU
|118305
|GPU
|98784
|Memory
|69914
|UX
|113011
|Total score
|398981
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
62
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Magic UI 6.1
88
Battery
|Capacity
|5100 mAh
|Charge power
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:13 hr
|Web browsing
|13:39 hr
|Watching video
|18:34 hr
|Gaming
|06:05 hr
|Standby
|137 hr
General battery life
40:40 hr
57
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|5G support
|Yes
53
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor Magic 5 Lite may differ by country or region