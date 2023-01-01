Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400

86 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) 859 nits

59 Design and build Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.9%

45 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 683 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1901 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 398981 CPU 118305 GPU 98784 Memory 69914 UX 113011 Total score 398981 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No

62 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Magic UI 6.1

88 Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh Charge power 40 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:13 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:39 hr Watching video 18:34 hr Gaming 06:05 hr Standby 137 hr General battery life 40:40 hr

57 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor Magic 5 Lite Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 5 Lite from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

53 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2023 Release date February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor Magic 5 Lite may differ by country or region