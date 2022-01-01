Home > Smartphone comparison > P40 Lite vs Nova 9 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Huawei P40 Lite (with HiSilicon Kirin 810) that was released on February 27, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (34:23 vs 26:35 hours)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (519K versus 373K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (603 against 510 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.4% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P40 Lite
vs
Nova 9

Display

Type LTPS LCD OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 89.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 100%
PWM Not detected 500 Hz
Response time 38.4 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast 976:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P40 Lite
510 nits
Nova 9 +18%
603 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.77 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P40 Lite
83.5%
Nova 9 +8%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P40 Lite and Huawei Nova 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2270 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 820 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Lite
576
Nova 9 +36%
785
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P40 Lite
1836
Nova 9 +61%
2962
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P40 Lite
373015
Nova 9 +39%
519282
CPU 109080 156658
GPU 98133 158032
Memory 73491 87534
UX 93175 120646
Total score 373015 519282
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P40 Lite
1421
Nova 9 +76%
2496
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 8 FPS 14 FPS
Graphics score 1421 2496
PCMark 3.0 score 8351 9714
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM EMUI 10 EMUI 12
OS size 14.6 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 40 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:01 hr 08:44 hr
Watching video 13:48 hr 11:27 hr
Gaming 04:47 hr 04:55 hr
Standby 113 hr 93 hr
General battery life
P40 Lite +29%
34:23 hr
Nova 9
26:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P40 Lite
n/a
Nova 9
90.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 September 2021
Release date March 2020 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 9 is definitely a better buy.

