Motorola Moto G84 5G
- Screen: 6.5" POLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Camera: 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 168.3 grams (5.94 oz)
Review
Display
86
Camera
62
Performance
49
Gaming
60*
Battery
83*
Connectivity
77
NanoReview Score
70*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G84 5G
Display
|Type
|POLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|168.3 g (5.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.7%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|GPU shading units
|256
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~486.4 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
670
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1922
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|My UX
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (57% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM B2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8/19
|4G network
|LTE b1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/38/38 HPUE/39/40/41/41 HPUE/42/43/48/66
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2023
|Release date
|September 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 30 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G84 5G may differ by country or region