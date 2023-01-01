Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G84 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G84 5G
  • Screen: 6.5" POLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 168.3 grams (5.94 oz)

Review

Display
86
Camera
62
Performance
49
Gaming
60*
Battery
83*
Connectivity
77
NanoReview Score
70*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G84 5G

Display

Type POLED
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 1300 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 168.3 g (5.94 oz)
Waterproof IP54
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.7%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU shading units 256
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~486.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
670
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1922
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM My UX

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8/19
4G network LTE b1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/38/38 HPUE/39/40/41/41 HPUE/42/43/48/66
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced August 2023
Release date September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 30 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G84 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.8 of 5 points (4 votes)

