Review Display 86 Camera 62 Performance 49 Gaming 60 * Battery 83 * Connectivity 77 NanoReview Score 70 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Display Type POLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 1300 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 74.4 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 168.3 g (5.94 oz) Waterproof IP54 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.7%

Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G84 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU shading units 256 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~486.4 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 670 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1922 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM My UX

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G84 5G Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.5"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8/19 4G network LTE b1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/38/38 HPUE/39/40/41/41 HPUE/42/43/48/66 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced August 2023 Release date September 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 30 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G84 5G may differ by country or region