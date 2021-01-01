Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus 10 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro
Display
99
Performance
100
Battery
93
Camera
71
NanoReview score
88
Category Flagship
Announced January 2022
Release date January 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 10 Pro
99

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1290 nits
84

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90%
100

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1248
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4156
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1002438
CPU 229138
GPU 438172
Memory 172155
UX 168167
Total score 1002438
68

Software

Operating system Android 12.1
ROM ColorOS 12.1
93

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 80 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr
71

Camera

Specs and camera test of the 10 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 150°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
94

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 10 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.1 of 5 points (15 votes)

