OnePlus 10 Pro Category Flagship Announced January 2022 Release date January 2022

99 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 1290 nits

84 Design and build Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90%

100 Performance All specs and test OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1248 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4156 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1002438 CPU 229138 GPU 438172 Memory 172155 UX 168167 Total score 1002438 AnTuTu Smartphone Scores - 2nd place

68 Software Operating system Android 12.1 ROM ColorOS 12.1

93 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 80 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:20 hr

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the 10 Pro Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 150° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

94 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced January 2022 Release date January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

