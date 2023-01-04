OnePlus 11 vs Apple iPhone 13 VS OnePlus 11 Apple iPhone 13 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3227 mAh

Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3227 mAh Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1341K versus 807K)

66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1341K versus 807K) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots 14% higher pixel density (525 vs 460 PPI) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus Weighs 31 grams less

Weighs 31 grams less 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1740 and 1501 points

16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1740 and 1501 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 525 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 129% PWM - 609 Hz Response time - 7.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) OnePlus 11 n/a iPhone 13 837 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz) Waterproof IP54 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 11 +4% 89.7% iPhone 13 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM OxygenOS 13 - OS size - 18 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3227 mAh Charge power 100 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:25 hr 1:46 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:11 hr Watching video - 14:33 hr Gaming - 05:31 hr Standby - 123 hr General battery life OnePlus 11 n/a iPhone 13 36:13 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality OnePlus 11 n/a iPhone 13 138 Video quality OnePlus 11 n/a iPhone 13 117 Generic camera score OnePlus 11 n/a iPhone 13 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness OnePlus 11 n/a iPhone 13 83.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2023 September 2021 Release date January 2023 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.