Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on January 4, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3227 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1341K versus 807K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 14% higher pixel density (525 vs 460 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than OnePlus
  • Weighs 31 grams less
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1740 and 1501 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
OnePlus 11
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 525 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 129%
PWM - 609 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
OnePlus 11
n/a
iPhone 13
837 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 174 g (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IP54 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Green, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
OnePlus 11 +4%
89.7%
iPhone 13
86%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus 11 and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Apple GPU
GPU clock - 1200 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
OnePlus 11
1501
iPhone 13 +16%
1740
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
OnePlus 11 +9%
5132
iPhone 13
4688
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
OnePlus 11 +66%
1341245
iPhone 13
807979
CPU 295159 210809
GPU 574508 324750
Memory 268112 134620
UX 203301 133782
Total score 1341245 807979
3DMark Wild Life Performance
OnePlus 11 +48%
12894
iPhone 13
8735
Stability - 79%
Graphics test 77 FPS 52 FPS
Graphics score 12894 8735
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
ROM OxygenOS 13 -
OS size - 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3227 mAh
Charge power 100 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:25 hr 1:46 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:11 hr
Watching video - 14:33 hr
Gaming - 05:31 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life
OnePlus 11
n/a
iPhone 13
36:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* - Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
OnePlus 11
n/a
iPhone 13
83.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2023 September 2021
Release date January 2023 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11 is definitely a better buy.

