OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11
Display
99
Performance
97
Battery
84
Camera
69
NanoReview score
85
Category Flagship
Announced January 2023
Release date January 2023

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus 11
99

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
80

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP54
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.7%
97

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5109
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1341079
CPU 295159
GPU 574508
Memory 268112
UX 203301
Total score 1341079
Submit your AnTuTu result
68

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 100 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:25 hr
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 11
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced January 2023
Release date January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the OnePlus 11 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (15 votes)

