OnePlus 11 Display 99 Performance 97 Battery 84 Camera 69 Category Flagship Announced January 2023 Release date January 2023

99 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

80 Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP54 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.7%

97 Performance All specs and test OnePlus 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

Memory RAM size 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1495 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 5109 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1341079 CPU 295159 GPU 574508 Memory 268112 UX 203301 Total score 1341079

68 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM OxygenOS 13

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 100 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Full charging time 0:25 hr

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the OnePlus 11 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced January 2023 Release date January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

