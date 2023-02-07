OnePlus 11R vs OnePlus 11 VS OnePlus 11R OnePlus 11 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch OnePlus 11R (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on February 7, 2023, against the OnePlus 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1330 and 1156 points

15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1330 and 1156 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11 Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1301K versus 1043K)

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1301K versus 1043K) 16% higher pixel density (525 vs 451 PPI)

16% higher pixel density (525 vs 451 PPI) Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Display Type Super AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.74 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20.1:9 20.1:9 PPI 451 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1450 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90% 89.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) OnePlus 11R n/a OnePlus 11 772 nits

Design and build Height 163.34 mm (6.43 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 74.43 mm (2.93 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.53 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof No IP54 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio OnePlus 11R 90% OnePlus 11 89.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 16 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM OxygenOS 13 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 100 W 100 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time - 0:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:55 hr Watching video - 15:34 hr Gaming - 05:06 hr Standby - 105 hr General battery life OnePlus 11R n/a OnePlus 11 33:37 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 115° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 32 MP + 48 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.74", Sony IMX709 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX581 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length 24 mm 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 January 2023 Release date February 2023 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 11. It has a better performance, camera, design, and sound.