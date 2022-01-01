Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N200 5G vs Nord N20 5G – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N200 5G vs Oneplus Nord N20 5G

Ванплас Норд N200 5G
VS
Ванплас Nord N20 5G
OnePlus Nord N200 5G
Oneplus Nord N20 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.49-inch OnePlus Nord N200 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480) that was released on June 21, 2021, against the Oneplus Nord N20 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N200 5G
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Reasons to consider the Oneplus Nord N20 5G
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (379K versus 283K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (642 against 546 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 674 and 508 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N200 5G
vs
Nord N20 5G

Display

Type LTPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.49 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 406 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 85.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Nord N200 5G
546 nits
Nord N20 5G +18%
642 nits

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) -
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N200 5G
83.2%
Nord N20 5G +3%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N200 5G and Oneplus Nord N20 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619
GPU clock 825 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~468 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N200 5G
508
Nord N20 5G +33%
674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N200 5G
1598
Nord N20 5G +21%
1933
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N200 5G
283095
Nord N20 5G +34%
379681
CPU 95405 -
GPU 65526 -
Memory 49913 -
UX 73615 -
Total score 283095 379681
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 7082 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 11 OxygenOS 11
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 53 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr 1:08 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:02 hr
Watching video - 17:20 hr
Gaming - 05:37 hr
Standby - 117 hr
General battery life
Nord N200 5G
n/a
Nord N20 5G
37:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes -
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced June 2021 April 2022
Release date June 2021 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oneplus Nord N20 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus Nord N200 5G and Samsung Galaxy A12
2. OnePlus Nord N200 5G and OnePlus Nord N10
3. OnePlus Nord N200 5G and Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
4. OnePlus Nord N200 5G and OnePlus Nord N100
5. OnePlus Nord N200 5G and Motorola Moto G Power (2021)
6. OnePlus Nord N200 5G and Motorola One 5G Ace
7. Oneplus Nord N20 5G and OnePlus Nord N10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish