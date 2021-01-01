OnePlus Nord N200 5G Display 75 Performance 56 Battery 83 Camera 55 NanoReview score 68 Category Mid-range Announced June 2021 Release date June 2021 Launch price ~ 250 USD

75 Display Type LTPS LCD Size 6.49 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 406 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83.2%

47 Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.2%

56 Performance All specs and test OnePlus Nord N200 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 825 MHz Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 506 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1602

68 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM OxygenOS 11 OS size 16 GB

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 53 min) Full charging time 2:15 hr

55 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nord N200 5G Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

76 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 13 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA B1, 2, 4, 5, 8 4G network LTE B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 20, 25, 26, 28, 66, 71 5G support Yes

95 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

