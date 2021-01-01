Home > OnePlus Smartphones > OnePlus Nord N200 5G: specifications and benchmarks

OnePlus Nord N200 5G

OnePlus Nord N200 5G
Display
75
Performance
56
Battery
83
Camera
55
NanoReview score
68
Category Mid-range
Announced June 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Nord N200 5G
75

Display

Type LTPS LCD
Size 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 406 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2%
47

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.2%
56

Performance

All specs and test OnePlus Nord N200 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 825 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
506
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1602
68

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 11
OS size 16 GB
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 53 min)
Full charging time 2:15 hr
55

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nord N200 5G
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
76

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 13
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA B1, 2, 4, 5, 8
4G network LTE B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 20, 25, 26, 28, 66, 71
5G support Yes
95

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced June 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord N200 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

