OnePlus Nord N200 5G
Display
75
Performance
56
Battery
83
Camera
55
NanoReview score
68
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Nord N200 5G
75
Display
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.49 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|406 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
47
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.2%
56
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
506
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1602
68
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|OxygenOS 11
|OS size
|16 GB
83
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 53 min)
|Full charging time
|2:15 hr
55
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
76
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|13
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900
|3G network
|WCDMA B1, 2, 4, 5, 8
|4G network
|LTE B1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 20, 25, 26, 28, 66, 71
|5G support
|Yes
95
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|June 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord N200 5G may differ by country or region