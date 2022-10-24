Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord N300 vs Nord N200 5G – which one to choose?

OnePlus Nord N300 vs N200 5G

Ванплас Норд Т300
VS
Ванплас Норд N200 5G
OnePlus Nord N300
OnePlus Nord N200 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch OnePlus Nord N300 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 24, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N300
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 639 and 512 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N200 5G
  • 51% higher pixel density (406 vs 269 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord N300
vs
Nord N200 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.56 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 269 ppi 406 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 550 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 83.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height - 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width - 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness - 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight - 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord N300 +1%
84%
Nord N200 5G
83.2%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord N300 and OnePlus Nord N200 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS - ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord N300 +25%
639
Nord N200 5G
512
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nord N300 +20%
1944
Nord N200 5G
1626
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord N300
n/a
Nord N200 5G
285104
CPU - 95405
GPU - 65526
Memory - 49913
UX - 73615
Total score - 285104
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 5 FPS
Graphics score - 970
PCMark 3.0 score - 7205
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11
ROM OxygenOS 13 OxygenOS 11
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 53 min)
Full charging time - 2:15 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels - 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture - f/2.1
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot - Yes
LTE Cat* - 13
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced October 2022 June 2021
Release date November 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord N300. But if the display, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N200 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Nord N20 5G and Nord N300
2. Nord 2T and Nord N300
3. Galaxy A12 and Nord N200 5G
4. Nord N10 and Nord N200 5G
5. Galaxy A32 5G and Nord N200 5G
6. Nord N100 and Nord N200 5G
7. Moto G Power (2021) and Nord N200 5G
8. One 5G Ace and Nord N200 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish