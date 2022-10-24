Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.56-inch OnePlus Nord N300 (with MediaTek Dimensity 810) that was released on October 24, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.