Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2022
Release date February 2022

79 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 612 nits

54 Design and build Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%

64 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max. clock 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 817 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2322 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 505899 AnTuTu 9 Rating - 165th place

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Realme UI 3.0

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 60 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (77% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 16:26 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:07 hr Talk (3G) 27:51 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life - 78th place

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 9 Pro Plus Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

88 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/38/39/40/41/66 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2022 Release date February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

