Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus

Display
79
Performance
64
Battery
83
Camera
70
NanoReview score
72
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2022
Release date February 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
79

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
612 nits
54

Design and build

Height 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
64

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
817
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2322
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
505899
AnTuTu 9 Rating - 165th place
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 60 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (77% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:07 hr
Talk (3G)
27:51 hr
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme 9 Pro Plus
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
88

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/38/39/40/41/66
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2022
Release date February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 9 Pro Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (21 votes)

User reviews (2)

Avatar
Wat? 19 February 2022 19:31
Single core score is fu..ed up.
0 Reply
Avatar
Guest 17 February 2022 12:08
Realme 9 pro+ has 8MP Ultrawide. Not 2MP.
0 Reply
Avatar
Sergey 17 February 2022 12:17
Sorry for that, we fixed the error.
0 Reply
