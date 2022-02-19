Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
Display
79
Performance
64
Battery
83
Camera
70
NanoReview score
72
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
79
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
612 nits
54
Design and build
|Height
|160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
64
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~684 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
817
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2322
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
505899
AnTuTu 9 Rating - 165th place
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
83
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|60 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (77% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:07 hr
Talk (3G)
27:51 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life - 78th place
70
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
88
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/38/39/40/41/66
|5G support
|Yes
85
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|Release date
|February 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 9 Pro Plus may differ by country or region