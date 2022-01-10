Oppo Realme 9i vs Realme 8i VS Oppo Realme 9i Oppo Realme 8i Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Oppo Realme 9i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on January 10, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 8i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1 Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8i Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (538 against 476 nits)

40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 538 and 384 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 401 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support - No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84.6% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Realme 9i 476 nits Realme 8i +13% 538 nits

Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme 9i 84.2% Realme 8i 84.6%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 9i and Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock - 850 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 9i 384 Realme 8i +40% 538 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 9i 1477 Realme 8i +26% 1868 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 9i n/a Realme 8i 336460 CPU - 98570 GPU - 76840 Memory - 70017 UX - 94023 Total score - 336460 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 9i n/a Realme 8i 1086 Stability - 99% Graphics test 6 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score - 1086 PCMark 3.0 score - 8477 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording - No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.1 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * - Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 September 2021 Release date January 2022 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9i. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8i.