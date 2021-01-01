Oppo Realme 8i Display 81 Performance 63 Battery 78 Camera 62 NanoReview score 71 Category Mid-range Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021 Launch price ~ 173 USD

81 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% Max. Brightness 603 nits

57 Design and build Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%

63 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 850 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 547 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1730

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 8i Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/1.31" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

76 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 13 5G support No

72 Sound Headphone audio jack Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021 Launch price ~ 173 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

