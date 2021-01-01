Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme 8i: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme 8i

Oppo Realme 8i
Display
81
Performance
63
Battery
78
Camera
62
NanoReview score
71
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021
Launch price ~ 173 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 8i
81

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6%
Max. Brightness
603 nits
57

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.6%
63

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G96
Max. clock 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali G57 MC2
GPU clock 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
547
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1730
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme 8i
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.31" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
76

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 13
5G support No
72

Sound

Headphone audio jack Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021
Launch price ~ 173 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 8i may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

1. Realme 7 vs Realme 8i
2. Realme 7i vs Realme 8i
3. Poco M3 vs Realme 8i
4. Realme 8 vs Realme 8i
5. Realme 8 Pro vs Realme 8i
6. Redmi 10 vs Realme 8i

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish