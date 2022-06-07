Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on June 7, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.