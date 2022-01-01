Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 Display 88 Performance 91 Battery 81 Camera 68 NanoReview score 81 Category Flagship Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022

88 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

85 Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.5%

91 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max. clock 2850 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Memory RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 969 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3923 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 909690 CPU 292507 GPU 340753 Memory 99789 UX 168359 Total score 909690 AnTuTu 9 Android Rating - 13th place

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Realme UI 3.0

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 80 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (100% in 32 min)

68 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme GT Neo 3 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

