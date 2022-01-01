Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT Neo 2 vs Realme GT Neo 3T – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs GT Neo 3T

Оппо Реалми GT Нео 2
VS
Оппо Реалми GT Нео 3Т
Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T, which is powered by the same chip and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
  • Water-resistant body (IPX5 classification)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T
  • Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (809 against 664 nits)
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Neo 2
vs
Realme GT Neo 3T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 397 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 98.8%
PWM 531 Hz 471 Hz
Response time 6 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme GT Neo 2
664 nits
Realme GT Neo 3T +22%
809 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.65 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 194.5 gramm (6.86 oz)
Waterproof IPX5 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 and Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 675 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT Neo 2 +3%
723469
Realme GT Neo 3T
700132
CPU 199231 186889
GPU 241509 241818
Memory 122108 119815
UX 159621 149955
Total score 723469 700132
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 25 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 4238 4250
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Rating (118th and 136th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 18 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:08 hr 12:03 hr
Watching video 18:14 hr 16:40 hr
Gaming 05:37 hr 05:01 hr
Standby 112 hr 118 hr
General battery life
Realme GT Neo 2 +2%
36:16 hr
Realme GT Neo 3T
35:39 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (67th and 78th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 June 2022
Release date September 2021 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the design is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
79 (54.9%)
65 (45.1%)
Total votes: 144

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
2. Oppo Realme GT Master Edition vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
3. Oppo Realme GT 5G vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
4. Oppo Realme GT2 Pro vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
5. Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
6. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T
7. Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T
8. Xiaomi Poco X4 GT vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish