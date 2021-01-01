Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme GT Neo 2: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme GT Neo 2

Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
Display
89
Performance
98
Battery
85
Camera
62
NanoReview score
82
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021
Launch price ~ 336 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
89

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
81

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199.8 gramm (7.05 oz)
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.7%
98

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1008
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3339
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 36 min)
Full charging time 0:36 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme GT Neo 2
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
90

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021
Launch price ~ 336 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme GT Neo 2 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

