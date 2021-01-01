Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 Display 89 Performance 98 Battery 85 Camera 62 NanoReview score 82 Category Mid-range Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021 Launch price ~ 336 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2

89 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 398 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

81 Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 199.8 gramm (7.05 oz) Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.7%

98 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77) L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 650 GPU clock 675 MHz FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1008 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3339

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (100% in 36 min) Full charging time 0:36 hr

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme GT Neo 2 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

90 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021 Launch price ~ 336 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme GT Neo 2 may differ by country or region