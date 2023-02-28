Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT3 vs Realme GT Neo 5 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT3 vs GT Neo 5

VS
Oppo Realme GT3
Oppo Realme GT Neo 5

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch Oppo Realme GT3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 5, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT3
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Weighs 35.1 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 5
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT3
vs
Realme GT Neo 5

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.74 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 451 ppi 451 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 163.85 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 163.9 g (5.78 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No -
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors White, Black White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT3 and Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3190 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT3
1261
Realme GT Neo 5 +1%
1269
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT3
3896
Realme GT Neo 5 +10%
4278
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT3 +7%
1069053
Realme GT Neo 5
997054
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 61%
Graphics test - 49 FPS
Graphics score - 8194
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 240 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 4 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:11 hr 0:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:11 hr -
Watching video 15:03 hr -
Gaming 04:53 hr -
Standby 146 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 February 2023
Release date March 2023 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the design is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 5. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT3.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

