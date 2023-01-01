Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme GT Neo 5: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme GT Neo 5

  • Screen: 6.74" AMOLED - 1240 x 2772
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 199 grams (7.02 oz)

Review

Display
93
Performance
86
Battery
84
Camera
68
Connectivity
80
NanoReview score
80

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme GT Neo 5
93

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.74 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 451 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
84

Design and build

Height 163.85 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.75 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz)
Colors White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.9%
86

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4323
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1003103
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 150 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:16 hr
68

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme GT Neo 5
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
80

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B6/B8/B19
4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B18/B19/B26/B28A/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41(2515-2675MHz)
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2023
Release date February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme GT Neo 5 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (16 votes)

Competitors

