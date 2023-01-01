Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 Screen: 6.74" AMOLED - 1240 x 2772

Review Display 93 Performance 86 Battery 84 Camera 68 Connectivity 80 NanoReview score 80

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme GT Neo 5

93 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.74 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 451 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

84 Design and build Height 163.85 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) Colors White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.9%

86 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max. clock 3190 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 6 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 900 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1284 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4323 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1003103 AnTuTu 9 Android Smartphone Scores - 48th place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 150 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Full charging time 0:16 hr

68 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme GT Neo 5 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 20 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B6/B8/B19 4G network LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B18/B19/B26/B28A/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41(2515-2675MHz) 5G support Yes

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2023 Release date February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

