Review Display 94 Performance 85 Battery 81 Camera 70 Connectivity 82 NanoReview score 79

94 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.74 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 451 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) 970 nits

56 Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) Waterproof No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.9%

85 Performance All specs and test Realme GT3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max clock 3190 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 6 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 900 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1261 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3896 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1069053 AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking List - 28th place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh Charge power 240 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 4 min) Full charging time 0:11 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:11 hr Watching video 15:03 hr Gaming 04:53 hr Standby 146 hr General battery life 35:34 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life - 98th place

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme GT3 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 20 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 25 mm Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

82 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2023 Release date March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme GT3 may differ by country or region