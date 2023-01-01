Home > Realme Smartphones > Realme GT3: specifications and benchmarks

Realme GT3

Realme GT3
  • Screen: 6.74" AMOLED - 1240 x 2772
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 4600 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 199 grams (7.02 oz)

Review

Display
94
Performance
85
Battery
81
Camera
70
Connectivity
82
NanoReview score
79

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Realme GT3
94

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.74 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 451 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
970 nits
56

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.9%
85

Performance

All specs and test Realme GT3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3896
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1069053
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh
Charge power 240 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 4 min)
Full charging time 0:11 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:11 hr
Watching video 15:03 hr
Gaming 04:53 hr
Standby 146 hr
General battery life
35:34 hr
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme GT3
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2023
Release date March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme GT3 may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.5 of 5 points (4 votes)

