Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Realme 11 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 7050) that was released on May 10, 2023, against the Realme 11, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme 11 Pro
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (523K versus 355K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 33W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 834 and 611 points
Reasons to consider the Realme 11
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Evaluation of Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
11 Pro
74*
Realme 11
51*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
11 Pro
88*
Realme 11
83*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
11 Pro
69*
Realme 11
60*
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11 Pro
vs
Realme 11

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 394 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 161.7 mm (6.37 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) 182 g (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Green Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11 Pro +5%
90.4%
Realme 11
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050 MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Max clock 2600 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 800 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS ~420 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11 Pro +36%
834
Realme 11
611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11 Pro +31%
2316
Realme 11
1774
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11 Pro +47%
523362
Realme 11
355548
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 29 min)
Full charging time - 1:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 100 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (100 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1
Focal length 25 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 May 2023
Release date May 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Realme 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

