Realme 11
- Screen: 6.43" Super AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 6020
- Camera: 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 182 grams (6.42 oz)
Review
Display
72
Camera
49
Performance
37
Gaming
51*
Battery
83*
Connectivity
74
NanoReview Score
60*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Pros and cons
- Качественный AMOLED-дисплей, который обладает достаточной яркостью для комфортного использования на улице
- Базовая конфигурация предлагает немало свободной памяти
- Смартфон долго работает без подзарядки и имеет в комплекте 33-ваттный адаптер питания
- Неплохой 7-нанометровый процессор с поддержкой 5G
- Отсутствие сверхширокоугольной оптики существенно сказывается на функционале камера устройства
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|182 g (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.7%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6020
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~420 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
608
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1757
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
349314
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|Realme UI 4.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 29 min)
|Full charging time
|1:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|24 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 11 may differ by country or region