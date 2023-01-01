Home > Realme Smartphones > Realme 11: specifications and benchmarks

  • Screen: 6.43" Super AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 6020
  • Camera: 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 182 grams (6.42 oz)

Full specifications

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
85.7%

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6020
Max clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~420 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
608
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1757
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
349314
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Aperture f/2.1
Focal length 24 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2023
Release date June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 11 may differ by country or region

