Review Display 72 Camera 49 Performance 37 Gaming 51 * Battery 83 * Connectivity 74 NanoReview Score 60 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Pros and cons Качественный AMOLED-дисплей, который обладает достаточной яркостью для комфортного использования на улице

Качественный AMOLED-дисплей, который обладает достаточной яркостью для комфортного использования на улице Базовая конфигурация предлагает немало свободной памяти

Базовая конфигурация предлагает немало свободной памяти Смартфон долго работает без подзарядки и имеет в комплекте 33-ваттный адаптер питания

Смартфон долго работает без подзарядки и имеет в комплекте 33-ваттный адаптер питания Неплохой 7-нанометровый процессор с поддержкой 5G Отсутствие сверхширокоугольной оптики существенно сказывается на функционале камера устройства

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Realme 11

Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 409 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 1000 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) Width 72.9 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 85.7%

Performance All specs and test Realme 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Max clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~420 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 608 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1757 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 349314 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 11 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Aperture f/2.1 Focal length 24 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2023 Release date June 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 33 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 11 may differ by country or region