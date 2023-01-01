Realme 11 Pro
- Screen: 6.7" AMOLED - 1080 x 2412
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 7050
- Camera: 2 (100 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 183 grams (6.46 oz)
Review
Display
87
Camera
65
Performance
45
Gaming
74*
Battery
88*
Connectivity
79
NanoReview Score
68*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Pros and cons
- Приятный для глаз дисплей с высокой частотой обновления и серьезным запасом яркости
- Камера оснащена оптическим стабилизатором изображения
- Большая батарея предлагает солидное время автономности
- Здесь интегрированный в экран сканер отпечатков пальцев, который работает без нареканий
- Мощности зарядного устройства на 67 Вт достаточно для действительно быстрой зарядки
- Камера осталась без сверхширокоугольной съемки
- Нет входа для наушников 3.5 мм и нельзя расширить встроенный накопитель с помощью карты microSD
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|161.7 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|183 g (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.4%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 7050
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|~686 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
824
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2283
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
519787
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|Realme UI 4.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|100 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (100 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 11 Pro may differ by country or region