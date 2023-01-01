Home > Realme Smartphones > Realme 11 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Realme 11 Pro

Realme 11 Pro
  • Screen: 6.7" AMOLED - 1080 x 2412
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 7050
  • Camera: 2 (100 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 183 grams (6.46 oz)

Review

Display
87
Camera
65
Performance
45
Gaming
74*
Battery
88*
Connectivity
79
NanoReview Score
68*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Pros and cons

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Realme 11 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 161.7 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.4%

Performance

All specs and test Realme 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Max clock 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 800 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
824
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2283
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
519787
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of the 11 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 100 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (100 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2023
Release date May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 11 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (9 votes)

