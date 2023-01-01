Realme 11 Pro Screen: 6.7" AMOLED - 1080 x 2412

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Realme 11 Pro

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 161.7 mm (6.37 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.4%

Performance All specs and test Realme 11 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Max clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 800 MHz FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 824 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2283 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 519787 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of the 11 Pro Main camera Matrix 100 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (100 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 100 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2023 Release date May 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 67 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 11 Pro may differ by country or region