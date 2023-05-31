Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme C53 vs Realme C55 – which one to choose?

Realme C53 vs Realme C55

60 out of 100
Realme C53
VS
55 out of 100
Realme C55
Realme C53
Realme C55

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.74-inch Realme C53 (with Unisoc Tiger T612) that was released on May 31, 2023, against the Realme C55, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme C53
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 418 and 372 points
Reasons to consider the Realme C55
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p

Review

Evaluation of Realme C53 and Realme C55 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme C53
vs
Realme C55

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.74 inches 6.72 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 390 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 560 nits 680 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 21 ms
Contrast - 1471:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme C53
n/a
Realme C55
653 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 167.3 mm (6.59 inches) 165.6 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) 189.5 g (6.68 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold Blue, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme C53
85.5%
Realme C55 +1%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Realme C53 and Realme C55 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 MediaTek Helio G88
Max clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 614 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme C53 +12%
418
Realme C55
372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme C53 +3%
1485
Realme C55
1440
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme C53
n/a
Realme C55
255658
CPU - 68874
GPU - 59631
Memory - 45169
UX - 82094
Total score - 255658
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 47.8 °C
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 742
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 7082
Video editing - 6211
Photo editing - 19794
Data manipulation - 5545
Writing score - 9713
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Realme UI T Realme UI 4.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:09 hr 1:09 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:36 hr
Watching video - 11:23 hr
Gaming - 05:36 hr
Standby - 122 hr
General battery life
Realme C53
n/a
Realme C55
32:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9248 x 6944
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Realme C53
n/a
Realme C55
80.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2023 March 2023
Release date May 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Realme C53 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (75%)
2 (25%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Realme C35 vs Realme C55
2. Redmi 12C vs Realme C55
3. Realme C30s vs Realme C55
4. Realme C33 vs Realme C55
5. Realme 10 vs Realme C55
6. Realme 10 vs Realme C53
7. Spark 10 Pro vs Realme C53
8. Redmi Note 12 vs Realme C53
9. Redmi 12 vs Realme C53
10. Redmi 12C vs Realme C53
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский