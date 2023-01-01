Oppo Realme C55 Screen: 6.72" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400

6.72" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400 SoC: Mediatek Helio G88

Mediatek Helio G88 Camera: 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)

2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 189.5 grams (6.68 oz)

Review Display 72 Performance 29 Battery 75 Camera 49 Connectivity 70 NanoReview score 57

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C55

72 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.72 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 392 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 680 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.7%

49 Design and build Height 165.6 mm (6.52 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 189.5 g (6.68 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86.7%

29 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme C55 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G88 Max clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 380 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1478 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 234434 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

63 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min)

49 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme C55 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

70 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA Bands 1/5/8 4G network LTE 1/3/5/8/38/40/41 5G support No

55 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced March 2023 Release date March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C55 may differ by country or region