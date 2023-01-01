Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme C55: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme C55

  • Screen: 6.72" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Mediatek Helio G88
  • Camera: 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 189.5 grams (6.68 oz)

Review

Display
72
Performance
29
Battery
75
Camera
49
Connectivity
70
NanoReview score
57

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme C55
72

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.72 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 680 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7%
49

Design and build

Height 165.6 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189.5 g (6.68 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.7%
29

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme C55 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G88
Max clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1478
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
234434
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 29 min)
49

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme C55
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
70

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA Bands 1/5/8
4G network LTE 1/3/5/8/38/40/41
5G support No
55

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced March 2023
Release date March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C55 may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.4 of 5 points (5 votes)

