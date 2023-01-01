Oppo Realme C55
- Screen: 6.72" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: Mediatek Helio G88
- Camera: 2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 189.5 grams (6.68 oz)
Review
Display
72
Performance
29
Battery
75
Camera
49
Connectivity
70
NanoReview score
57
72
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.72 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|392 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|680 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.7%
49
Design and build
|Height
|165.6 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.89 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|189.5 g (6.68 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.7%
29
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G88
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1478
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
234434
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|Realme UI 4.0
75
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 29 min)
49
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|2 (64 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
70
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900
|3G network
|WCDMA Bands 1/5/8
|4G network
|LTE 1/3/5/8/38/40/41
|5G support
|No
55
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C55 may differ by country or region