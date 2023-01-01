Realme C53
- Screen: 6.74" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: Unisoc Tiger T612
- Camera: 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 182 grams (6.42 oz)
Review
Display
71
Camera
58
Performance
33
Gaming
47*
Battery
79*
Connectivity
68
NanoReview Score
60*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Realme C53
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.74 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|390 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|560 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.5%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|167.3 mm (6.59 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|182 g (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612
|Max clock
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MP1
|GPU clock
|614 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
418
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1485
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|Realme UI T
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:09 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|WCDMA 1/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/3/5/8
|4G network
|LTE 1/3/5/8/38/40/41 (2535-2655MHz)
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C53 may differ by country or region