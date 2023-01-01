Realme C53 Screen: 6.74" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.74 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 390 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 560 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.5% Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 167.3 mm (6.59 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 182 g (6.42 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Screen-to-body ratio 85.5%

Performance All specs and test Realme C53 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 Max clock 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 GPU clock 614 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 418 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1485 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Realme UI T

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:09 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme C53 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network WCDMA 1/5/8 3G network WCDMA 1/3/5/8 4G network LTE 1/3/5/8/38/40/41 (2535-2655MHz) 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced May 2023 Release date May 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 33 W

