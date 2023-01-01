Home > Realme Smartphones > Realme C53: specifications and benchmarks

Realme C53

  • Screen: 6.74" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Unisoc Tiger T612
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 182 grams (6.42 oz)

Review

Display
71
Camera
58
Performance
33
Gaming
47*
Battery
79*
Connectivity
68
NanoReview Score
60*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Realme C53

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.74 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 390 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 560 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.5%
Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 167.3 mm (6.59 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 182 g (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.5%

Performance

All specs and test Realme C53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612
Max clock 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 614 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
418
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1485
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Realme UI T

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme C53
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network WCDMA 1/5/8
3G network WCDMA 1/3/5/8
4G network LTE 1/3/5/8/38/40/41 (2535-2655MHz)
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced May 2023
Release date May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme C53 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (6 votes)

