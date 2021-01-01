Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A10s vs Galaxy A10e – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy A10s (with MediaTek Helio P22) that was released on August 12, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10s
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P22
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (94K versus 76K)
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (450 against 398 nits)
  • 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 232 and 138 points
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.2 mm narrower

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.2 inches 5.83 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 271 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80.7% 81.4%
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A10s
398 nits
Galaxy A10e +13%
450 nits

Design and build

Height 156.9 mm (6.18 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A10s
80.7%
Galaxy A10e +1%
81.4%

Performance

Chipset MediaTek Helio P22 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 650 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~41 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 1 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A10s
138
Galaxy A10e +68%
232
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A10s
488
Galaxy A10e +70%
828
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A10s
76156
Galaxy A10e +24%
94634

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2.0 One UI 1.0
OS size 9.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 4 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2019 July 2019
Release date August 2019 August 2019
Launch price ~ 112 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.893 W/kg 0.14 W/kg
SAR (body) 2.07 W/kg 0.77 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A10s. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A10e.

