Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Galaxy A10
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
- Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
- Weighs 37 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
30
28
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
42
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
58
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 pixels
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|264 ppi
|271 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|90%
|PWM
|-
|77 Hz
|Response time
|-
|22 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2050:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A12 +16%
275
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A12 +19%
1005
846
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
91820
Galaxy A10 +4%
95400
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 80 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:56 hr
|2:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2020
|February 2019
|Release date
|January 2021
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 150 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.321 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.09 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A12 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
6 (60%)
4 (40%)
Total votes: 10