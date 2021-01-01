Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A12 vs Galaxy A10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A12 vs Galaxy A10

Самсунг Галакси А12
Samsung Galaxy A12
VS
Самсунг Галакси А10
Samsung Galaxy A10

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A12 (with MediaTek Helio P35) that was released on November 24, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A12
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Weighs 37 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A12
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 264 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space - 90%
PWM - 77 Hz
Response time - 22 ms
Contrast - 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A12 +4%
444 nits
Galaxy A10
425 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A12
81.6%
Galaxy A10
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A12 and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 680 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A12 +16%
275
Galaxy A10
238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A12 +19%
1005
Galaxy A10
846
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A12
91820
Galaxy A10 +4%
95400

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 One UI 2.0
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 80 min) No
Full charging time 2:56 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 115° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A12
n/a
Galaxy A10
85.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced November 2020 February 2019
Release date January 2021 March 2019
Launch price ~ 150 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) - 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A12 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (60%)
4 (40%)
Total votes: 10

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A12
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy A12
3. Huawei P40 Lite E and Samsung Galaxy A12
4. Samsung Galaxy M21 and Galaxy A12
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy A12
6. Samsung Galaxy S10e and Galaxy A10
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A10
8. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A10
9. Samsung Galaxy A40 and Galaxy A10
10. Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Samsung Galaxy A10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish