Samsung Galaxy A10
Display
55
Performance
26
Battery
59
Camera
42
NanoReview score
48
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A10
55
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|PPI
|271 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|90%
|PWM
|77 Hz
|Response time
|22 ms
|Contrast
|2050:1
Max. Brightness
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
48
Design and build
|Height
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
81.6%
26
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
|Max. clock
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~64 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|1
|Storage size
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1086
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3287
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
847
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
84852
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
96336
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|9 GB
59
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:50 hr
42
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p при 30 FPS
58
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 1700, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
68
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.2 dB
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.321 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.09 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
|Box*
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A10 may differ by country or region