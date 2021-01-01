Samsung Galaxy A10 Display 55 Performance 26 Battery 59 Camera 42 NanoReview score 48 Category Budget Announced February 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 125 USD

55 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.2 inches Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 271 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% Display tests RGB color space 90% PWM 77 Hz Response time 22 ms Contrast 2050:1 Max. Brightness 428 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

48 Design and build Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches) Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%

26 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884 Max. clock 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1086 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 3287 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 237 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 847 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 84852 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 96336

59 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2.0 OS size 9 GB

59 Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh Charge power 5 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:50 hr

42 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A10 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS

58 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 1700, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 85.2 dB

Other Category Budget Announced February 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 125 USD SAR (head) 0.321 W/kg SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A10 may differ by country or region