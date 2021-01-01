Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A10: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A10

Samsung Galaxy A10
Display
55
Performance
26
Battery
59
Camera
42
NanoReview score
48
Category Budget
Announced February 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A10
55

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.2 inches
Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9
PPI 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 90%
PWM 77 Hz
Response time 22 ms
Contrast 2050:1
Max. Brightness
428 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
48

Design and build

Height 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
81.6%
26

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1086
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3287
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
237
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
847
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
84852
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
96336
59

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.0
OS size 9 GB
59

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh
Charge power 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:50 hr
42

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A10
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p при 30 FPS
58

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 1700, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
68

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.2 dB

Other

Category Budget
Announced February 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A10 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (1230 votes)

Competitors

1. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Galaxy S9
2. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Galaxy S10
3. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Galaxy S10e
4. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Galaxy A50
5. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Galaxy A20
6. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Xiaomi Redmi 7
7. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Huawei Y6 (2019)
8. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Galaxy A40
9. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Xiaomi Redmi 7A
10. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
11. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Galaxy A10s
12. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Xiaomi Redmi 8A
13. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Xiaomi Redmi 8
14. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Galaxy A51
15. Samsung Galaxy A10 or Galaxy A31

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish