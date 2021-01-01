Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Oppo Realme 6
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
- Shows 12% longer battery life (119 vs 106 hours)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (489 against 451 nits)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6
- 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (287K versus 106K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 2.9x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 542 and 188 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
29
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
58
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|82.8%
|84.1%
|RGB color space
|88.4%
|98.7%
|PWM
|500 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|30.4 ms
|25.4 ms
|Contrast
|1500:1
|991:1
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 850
|MediaTek Helio G90T
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (8)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Mali-G76MC4
|GPU clock
|820 MHz
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|~26 GFLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
188
Realme 6 +188%
542
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1093
Realme 6 +58%
1730
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
106989
Realme 6 +169%
287372
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|One UI 2,0
|Realme UI
|OS size
|12 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Yes (100% in 55 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A21s +6%
18:02 hr
17:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A21s +23%
17:29 hr
14:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A21s +6%
39:38 hr
37:24 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (12th and 35th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|June 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.23 W/kg
|0.71 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.38 W/kg
|0.57 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 6 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
3 (30%)
7 (70%)
Total votes: 10