Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A21s vs Realme 6 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Oppo Realme 6

Самсунг Галакси А21с
Samsung Galaxy A21s
VS
Оппо Реалми 6
Oppo Realme 6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A21s (with Exynos 850) that was released on May 15, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (119 vs 106 hours)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (489 against 451 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (287K versus 106K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2.9x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 542 and 188 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A21s
vs
Realme 6

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 82.8% 84.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 88.4% 98.7%
PWM 500 Hz Not detected
Response time 30.4 ms 25.4 ms
Contrast 1500:1 991:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A21s +8%
489 nits
Realme 6
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy A21s
82.8%
Realme 6 +2%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A21s and Oppo Realme 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 MediaTek Helio G90T
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 Mali-G76MC4
GPU clock 820 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~26 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A21s
188
Realme 6 +188%
542
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A21s
1093
Realme 6 +58%
1730
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy A21s
106989
Realme 6 +169%
287372

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2,0 Realme UI
OS size 12 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy A21s +6%
18:02 hr
Realme 6
17:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy A21s +23%
17:29 hr
Realme 6
14:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy A21s +6%
39:38 hr
Realme 6
37:24 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (12th and 35th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion No 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A21s
78.8 dB
Realme 6 +10%
86.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced May 2020 March 2020
Release date June 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.23 W/kg 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.38 W/kg 0.57 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 6 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (30%)
7 (70%)
Total votes: 10

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A21s vs Galaxy A30
2. Galaxy A21s vs Galaxy A51
3. Galaxy A21s vs Galaxy A30s
4. Galaxy A21s vs Galaxy M31
5. Galaxy A21s vs Galaxy A10s
6. Realme 6 vs Galaxy A51
7. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8
8. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro
9. Realme 6 vs Realme 5 Pro
10. Realme 6 vs Realme XT

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish