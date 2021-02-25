Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A32 4G (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.