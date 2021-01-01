Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A31: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A31
Display
73
Performance
37
Battery
89
Camera
58
NanoReview score
63
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2020
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A31
73

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.8%
PWM 238 Hz
Response time 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
53

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.9%
37

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 820 MHz
FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1730
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5990
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1252
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
109752
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
153673
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5
OS size 27 GB
89

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:01 hr
Talk (3G)
35:56 hr
58

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A31
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
3G network B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B5(850), B8 (900)
4G network B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)
5G support No
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
77.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2020
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.68 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A31 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (636 votes)

Competitors

1. Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A30
2. Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A50
3. Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A30s
4. Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A50s
5. Galaxy A31 and Redmi Note 8 Pro
6. Galaxy A31 and Galaxy M30s
7. Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A51
8. Galaxy A31 and Poco X2
9. Galaxy A31 and Galaxy M31
10. Galaxy A31 and P40 Lite
11. Galaxy A31 and Redmi Note 9 Pro
12. Galaxy A31 and Galaxy M21
13. Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A41
14. Galaxy A31 and Redmi Note 9S

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish