Samsung Galaxy A31

Announced March 2020
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 225 USD

73 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.8% PWM 238 Hz Response time 8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 626 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

53 Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 73.1 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%

37 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A31 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio P65 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU clock 820 MHz FLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1730 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5990 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 347 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1252 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 109752 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 153673

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM One UI 2.5 OS size 27 GB

89 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 16:54 hr Watching videos (Player) 20:01 hr Talk (3G) 35:56 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 14th place

58 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A31 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5963 x 3354 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900 3G network B1 (2100), B2 (1900), B5(850), B8 (900) 4G network B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500) 5G support No

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 77.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 225 USD SAR (head) 0.49 W/kg SAR (body) 1.68 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

