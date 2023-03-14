Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Galaxy A21s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 1080) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (475K versus 151K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 106% higher peak brightness (1001 against 486 nits)
- 44% higher pixel density (390 vs 270 PPI)
- Shows 14% longer battery life (40:04 vs 35:07 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
42
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
20
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
14
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
70
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|390 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|540 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.9%
|82.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|100%
|88.4%
|PWM
|253 Hz
|500 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|30.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1500:1
Design and build
|Height
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|199 g (7.02 oz)
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1080
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Mali-G52 MP1
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~686 GFLOPS
|~126 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +310%
774
189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A34 5G +109%
2311
1106
|CPU
|129705
|44624
|GPU
|137609
|25424
|Memory
|83375
|39130
|UX
|125604
|42938
|Total score
|475035
|151994
|Max surface temperature
|37.5 °C
|43.2 °C
|Stability
|99%
|98%
|Graphics test
|13 FPS
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|2303
|424
|Web score
|9532
|4684
|Video editing
|7448
|5131
|Photo editing
|18557
|9324
|Data manipulation
|11030
|4013
|Writing score
|14777
|5248
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|38 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (49% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
|2:10 hr
|Web browsing
|13:44 hr
|12:34 hr
|Watching video
|17:53 hr
|14:21 hr
|Gaming
|06:28 hr
|05:26 hr
|Standby
|133 hr
|120 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (29th and 125th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2023
|May 2020
|Release date
|March 2023
|June 2020
|SAR (head)
|0.55 W/kg
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.49 W/kg
|1.38 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.
