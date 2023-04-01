Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs A33 5G VS Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A34 5G (with Mediatek Dimensity 900) that was released on April 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A34 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (479K versus 411K)

17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (479K versus 411K) The phone is 1-year newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits HDR support - No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 83.7% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 98.3% PWM - 366 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A34 5G n/a Galaxy A33 5G 725 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP67 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A34 5G +3% 86.3% Galaxy A33 5G 83.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.0 OS size - 26 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:17 hr Watching video - 15:03 hr Gaming - 05:45 hr Standby - 105 hr General battery life Galaxy A34 5G n/a Galaxy A33 5G 31:53 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A33 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A34 5G n/a Galaxy A33 5G 91 Video quality Galaxy A34 5G n/a Galaxy A33 5G 80 Generic camera score Galaxy A34 5G n/a Galaxy A33 5G 85

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot - Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A34 5G n/a Galaxy A33 5G 88.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2023 March 2022 Release date April 2023 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G.