Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
Display
81
Performance
49
Battery
85
Camera
65
NanoReview score
70
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
81
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
66
Design and build
|Height
|159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.7%
49
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1891
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
85
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
65
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
79
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|5G support
|Yes
93
Sound
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A33 5G may differ by country or region