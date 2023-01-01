Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A34 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A52 vs A34 5G

60 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A52
VS
69 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (40:04 vs 32:10 hours)
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (475K versus 334K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 27% higher peak brightness (1001 against 788 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A52 and A34 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A52
vs
Galaxy A34 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 407 ppi 390 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 400 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 100%
PWM 183 Hz 253 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A52
788 nits
Galaxy A34 5G +27%
1001 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A52
84.1%
Galaxy A34 5G +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max clock 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 750 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~384 GFLOPS ~686 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A52
525
Galaxy A34 5G +47%
774
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A52
1575
Galaxy A34 5G +47%
2311
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A52
334672
Galaxy A34 5G +42%
475035
CPU 106114 129705
GPU 85526 137609
Memory 55594 83375
UX 90668 125604
Total score 334672 475035
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A52
1039
Galaxy A34 5G +122%
2303
Max surface temperature 40.1 °C 37.5 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 1039 2303
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A52
8772
Galaxy A34 5G +32%
11581
Web score 7241 9532
Video editing 6264 7448
Photo editing 17402 18557
Data manipulation 7498 11030
Writing score 9025 14777
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI 5.1
OS size 25.8 GB 38 GB

Battery

Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (49% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:08 hr 13:44 hr
Watching video 12:14 hr 17:53 hr
Gaming 05:40 hr 06:28 hr
Standby 117 hr 133 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A52
32:10 hr
Galaxy A34 5G +25%
40:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 15 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A52
88.8 dB
Galaxy A34 5G +2%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2023
Release date March 2021 March 2023
SAR (head) 0.35 W/kg 0.55 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg 1.49 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (27.3%)
8 (72.7%)
Total votes: 11

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Samsung Galaxy A32
3. Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Google Pixel 6a
5. Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Google Pixel 6a
7. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A14
8. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S23
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский