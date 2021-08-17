Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on August 17, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.