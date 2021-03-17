Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Samsung Galaxy A72 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on March 17, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.