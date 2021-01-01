Samsung Galaxy A71 Display 70 Performance 54 Battery 81 Camera 69 NanoReview score 68 Category Mid-range Announced December 2019 Release date February 2020 Launch price ~ 375 USD

70 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 87.2% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.2% PWM 247 Hz Response time 3.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 512 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

54 Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 87.2%

54 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A71 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 500 MHz FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2511 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 7002 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 535 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1699 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 204224 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 251824 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List - 196th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM One UI 2.5 OS size 23.8 GB

81 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:18 hr Watching videos (Player) 17:48 hr Talk (3G) 30:02 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life - 66th place

69 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A71 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 89 Video quality 74 Generic camera score 84

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Active eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600 5G support No

80 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 84.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced December 2019 Release date February 2020 Launch price ~ 375 USD SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

