Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A71
Display
70
Performance
54
Battery
81
Camera
69
NanoReview score
68
Category Mid-range
Announced December 2019
Release date February 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A71
70

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.2%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2%
PWM 247 Hz
Response time 3.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
54

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
87.2%
54

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A71 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 500 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2511
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
7002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1699
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
204224
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
251824
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5
OS size 23.8 GB
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:48 hr
Talk (3G)
30:02 hr
69

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A71
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
89
Video quality
74
Generic camera score
84
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Active
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 2600
5G support No
80

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced December 2019
Release date February 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A71 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (1200 votes)

