Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M21 vs Galaxy A41 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M21 vs Galaxy A41

Самсунг Галакси М21
Samsung Galaxy M21
VS
Самсунг Галакси А41
Samsung Galaxy A41

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M21 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21
  • Comes with 2500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9611
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 347 and 306 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A41
  • Weighs 36 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.3 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M21
vs
Galaxy A41

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 431 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 85.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 141.3% 98.4%
PWM 215 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 9 ms 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M21
601 nits
Galaxy A41 +3%
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 69.8 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 152 gramm (5.36 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M21
84.2%
Galaxy A41 +2%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M21 and Samsung Galaxy A41 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 850 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M21 +13%
347
Galaxy A41
306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M21 +11%
1331
Galaxy A41
1197
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M21 +4%
180633
Galaxy A41
173673
AnTuTu Phone Scores (259th and 276th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM One UI 2.5 One UI 2.1
OS size 14.5 GB 18.9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M21
n/a
Galaxy A41
14:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M21
n/a
Galaxy A41
16:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M21
n/a
Galaxy A41
24:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 7744 x 5184 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M21
83.8 dB
Galaxy A41 +1%
84.8 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2020 March 2020
Release date March 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.492 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M21. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A41.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
69 (61.1%)
44 (38.9%)
Total votes: 113

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M21 and Galaxy A50
2. Samsung Galaxy M21 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
3. Samsung Galaxy M21 and Galaxy A51
4. Samsung Galaxy M21 and Galaxy A30s
5. Samsung Galaxy M21 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy A41 and Galaxy A50
7. Samsung Galaxy A41 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy A41 and Galaxy A31
9. Samsung Galaxy A41 and Galaxy A30s
10. Samsung Galaxy A41 and Galaxy A71

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish