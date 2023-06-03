Samsung Galaxy M34 5G vs M33 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on June 3, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Stereo speakers
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
61*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90*
84*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|430 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|-
|82.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|23 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1090:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|-
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|-
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|-
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|-
|198 g (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MP4
|Mali-G68 MP4
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~487 GFLOPS
|~487 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M34 5G +2%
746
730
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M34 5G +3%
1884
1838
|CPU
|-
|121943
|GPU
|-
|113634
|Memory
|-
|69031
|UX
|-
|103890
|Total score
|408016
|411026
|Max surface temperature
|-
|44.8 °C
|Stability
|-
|91%
|Graphics test
|-
|13 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|2233
|Web score
|-
|8720
|Video editing
|-
|7411
|Photo editing
|-
|20844
|Data manipulation
|-
|8697
|Writing score
|-
|14764
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|One UI 5.0
|OS size
|-
|26.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|1:28 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2023
|March 2022
|Release date
|June 2023
|April 2022
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.04 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.38 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is definitely a better buy.
