Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (with Exynos 1280) that was released on June 3, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy M34 5G and M33 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M34 5G
vs
Galaxy M33 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 430 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio - 82.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 23 ms
Contrast - 1090:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height - 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width - 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness - 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight - 198 g (6.98 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M34 5G and Samsung Galaxy M33 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP4 Mali-G68 MP4
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~487 GFLOPS ~487 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M34 5G
408016
Galaxy M33 5G +1%
411026
CPU - 121943
GPU - 113634
Memory - 69031
UX - 103890
Total score 408016 411026
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 44.8 °C
Stability - 91%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Graphics score - 2233
Web score - 8720
Video editing - 7411
Photo editing - 20844
Data manipulation - 8697
Writing score - 14764
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 5.0
OS size - 26.4 GB

Battery

Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:28 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced June 2023 March 2022
Release date June 2023 April 2022
SAR (head) - 1.04 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

