Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy M33: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy M33

Samsung Galaxy M33
Display
64
Performance
48
Battery
91
Camera
60
NanoReview score
66
Category Budget
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy M33
64

Display

Type PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5%
45

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82.5%
48

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy M33 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1200
Max. clock 2400 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1848
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1
91

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy M33
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
5G support Yes
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Budget
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy M33 may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.8 of 5 points (10 votes)

Competitors

1. Samsung Galaxy M33 or Samsung Galaxy A32
2. Samsung Galaxy M33 or Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy M33 or Samsung Galaxy M23

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish