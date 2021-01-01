Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10 vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Apple iPhone XR

Самсунг Галакси S10
Samsung Galaxy S10
VS
Эпл Айфон XR
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S10 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • 69% higher pixel density (551 vs 326 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Thinner bezels – 9.08% more screen real estate
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 458 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2942 mAh
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1095 and 692 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3040 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 551 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 88.08% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 100%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 4.8 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10 +17%
812 nits
iPhone XR
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 149.9 mm (5.9 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 157 gramm (5.54 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S10 +11%
88.08%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10 and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 720 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S10
692
iPhone XR +58%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10
2027
iPhone XR +9%
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10
393293
iPhone XR +6%
417232

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 3.0 -
OS size 9.5 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
iPhone XR +29%
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
iPhone XR +20%
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10 +41%
21:19 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S10 +11%
114
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
Galaxy S10 +1%
97
iPhone XR
96
Generic camera score
Galaxy S10 +8%
109
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10 +1%
88 dB
iPhone XR
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 September 2018
Release date March 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XR.

