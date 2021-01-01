Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S10e vs Galaxy S10 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S10e (with Exynos 9 Octa 9820) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Stereo speakers
  • 11% higher pixel density (438 vs 393 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3100 mAh
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (110 vs 83 hours)
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (458K versus 384K)
  • The phone is 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S10e
vs
Galaxy S10 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 5.8 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 438 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 83.3% 87.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 98.3%
PWM 232 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 6 ms 32 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S10e
700 nits
Galaxy S10 Lite +1%
705 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 142.2 mm (5.6 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S10e
83.3%
Galaxy S10 Lite +5%
87.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S10e and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP12 Adreno 640
GPU clock 720 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S10e
1923
Galaxy S10 Lite +24%
2377
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S10e
384541
Galaxy S10 Lite +19%
458532

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.0 One UI 3.0
OS size 20.2 GB 22.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3100 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S10e
11:01 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite +21%
13:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S10e
15:16 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite +26%
19:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S10e
20:42 hr
Galaxy S10 Lite +68%
34:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 16 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4320 x 2432 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.65" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S10e
83 dB
Galaxy S10 Lite +7%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2019 January 2020
Release date March 2019 January 2020
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) 0.582 W/kg 0.484 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.575 W/kg 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10e. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.

