Samsung Galaxy S10e Display 74 Performance 76 Battery 71 Camera 72 NanoReview score 76 Category Flagship Announced February 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 712 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S10e

74 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 PPI 438 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.5% PWM 232 Hz Response time 6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 700 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

78 Design and build Height 142.2 mm (5.6 inches) Width 69.9 mm (2.75 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%

76 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S10e in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820 Max. clock 2730 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75

- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP12 GPU clock 720 MHz FLOPS ~943 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4584 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 10206 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 747 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1923 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 334088 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 384541 AnTuTu Ranking - 102nd place

67 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM One UI 3.0 OS size 20.2 GB

71 Battery Specifications Capacity 3100 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:01 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:16 hr Talk (3G) 20:42 hr

72 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S10e Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 4320 x 2432 Aperture f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.65" Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS

90 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

92 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 83 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 712 USD SAR (head) 0.582 W/kg SAR (body) 1.575 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S10e may differ by country or region