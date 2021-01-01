Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S20 FE vs Galaxy A51 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs Galaxy A51

Самсунг Галакси С20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
VS
Самсунг Галакси А51
Samsung Galaxy A51

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (with Exynos 990) that was released on September 23, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (542K versus 173K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (118 vs 86 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (808 against 636 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Tests and specifications

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 407 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.8% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.7% 98.8%
PWM 227 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 25 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S20 FE +27%
808 nits
Galaxy A51
636 nits
Design and build

Height 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy S20 FE
84.8%
Galaxy A51 +3%
87.4%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 990 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2730 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP11 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE +158%
891
Galaxy A51
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S20 FE +156%
3278
Galaxy A51
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy S20 FE +213%
542524
Galaxy A51
173313

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.0 One UI 2.5
OS size 24 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 45 min) Yes (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:39 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S20 FE +10%
14:47 hr
Galaxy A51
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S20 FE +29%
18:38 hr
Galaxy A51
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S20 FE +55%
33:37 hr
Galaxy A51
21:51 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 FE from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 19 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy S20 FE +11%
89.4 dB
Galaxy A51
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2020 December 2019
Release date October 2020 December 2019
Launch price ~ 625 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.341 W/kg 0.596 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.447 W/kg 1.45 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is definitely a better buy.

