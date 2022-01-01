Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (with Exynos 2100) that was released on January 14, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro Max was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Comes with 677 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4323 mAh
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 13% higher pixel density (515 vs 457 PPI)
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus NVMe
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
- 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1091K versus 755K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
- 80% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1978 and 1099 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|515 ppi
|457 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|1500 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|88.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|227 gramm (8.01 oz)
|-
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|-
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|-
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|-
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP14
|-
|GPU clock
|760 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1099
iPhone 14 Pro Max +80%
1978
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3515
iPhone 14 Pro Max +42%
4986
|CPU
|198194
|-
|GPU
|290543
|-
|Memory
|132758
|-
|UX
|138398
|-
|Total score
|755950
|1091717
|Stability
|69%
|-
|Graphics test
|31 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5221
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|iOS 16
|ROM
|One UI 4.0
|-
|OS size
|26.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4323 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:11 hr
|1:45 hr
|Web browsing
|10:13 hr
|-
|Watching video
|15:32 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:26 hr
|-
|Standby
|98 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 10x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|40 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|7864 x 5200
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/2.65"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
128
Video quality
Generic camera score
121
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|24
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2021
|September 2022
|Release date
|February 2021
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.71 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.58 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.
