Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 885 mAh larger battery capacity: 3700 vs 2815 mAh

Modern USB Type-C port

Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (1294 against 800 nits)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (890K versus 716K)

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

36% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1599 and 1176 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED OLED Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 425 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.6% PWM - 277 Hz Response time - 3.6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 +62% 1294 nits iPhone 12 Pro 800 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 +2% 87.4% iPhone 12 Pro 86%

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM One UI 4.1 - OS size - 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3700 mAh 2815 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes Yes (59% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 12 Pro 12:15 hr Watching videos (Player) Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 12 Pro 14:06 hr Talk (3G) Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 12 Pro 18:03 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4290 x 2800 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.24" - Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 12 Pro 135 Video quality Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 12 Pro 112 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 12 Pro 128

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 3.2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 n/a iPhone 12 Pro 92.3 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 October 2020 Release date March 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) 0.21 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S22. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro.